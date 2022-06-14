Two asylum seekers avoid deportation hours before first UK-Rwanda flight

Vans believed to be carrying asylum seekers bound for Rwanda were arriving on Tuesday at a remote military airbase in southern England as British officials pressed ahead with a controversial deportations policy.

At least five of the seven people due to be sent to Rwanda under the new scheme lost their legal bids to remain in Britain.

But late in the day, the European Court of Human Rights issued an order to stop the deportation of one.

The court decided that the applicant should not be removed to Rwanda until three weeks after final British decision in his continuing judicial review proceedings was delivered.

Another Iraqi migrant, also due to be on Tuesday evening's flight, will not be on it after an injunction was issued in the Upper Tribunal preventing his departure, Sky News reports.

The charity Care4Calais said on Tuesday that the order should prevent the person from leaving.

"This means it is now possible for the other six to make similar claims," the charity's Clare Moseley said. "We are so relieved."

The men, who come from Iran, Iraq and Vietnam, all had their 11th-hour attempts to be removed from the first deportation flight to Kigali refused at London court hearings.

An Iraqi-Kurdish man was the latest to lose his last-minute bid at the High Court. The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by another Iraqi man.

The High Court decision was the fourth refusal of similar applications made to Mr Justice Jonathan Swift on the day the plane is set to take off after legal challenges made to block it.

The first man to lose his legal bid on Tuesday was an Iranian Kurd who the court heard suffered traumatic stress in Turkey while travelling to the UK.

He asked to not be removed to the East African nation because of his mental health and on the grounds that he has relatives in the UK.

The asylum seeker, whose sister is a UK resident, claimed his deportation would infringe on his right to a family life.

But the judge decided his removal would not alter the quality or nature of that relationship because they “maintained regular contact” by phone.

“I note that the claimant will be able to maintain the relationship with his sister in the same way that relationship has been conducted since 2010,” Mr Swift said in his judgment.

He said the man would have access to health care in Rwanda.

A second man from Iran, who had travelled to the UK with his son, 21, also failed in his attempt to stop his deportation to Rwanda.

He had asked the High Court to prevent his removal because of his mental health and right to a family life.

While refusing the claimant's application, Mr Swift said that he accepted "the prejudice … will include distress due to being separated from his son".

Earlier in the day, a Vietnamese asylum seeker also failed to persuade the High Court judge to halt his removal to Rwanda.

A barrister representing the man told Mr Swift that he had claimed asylum after receiving “death threats from loan sharks” in Vietnam.

The lawyer complained of a “procedural failure” and said the man had not been given a “reasonable opportunity” to make representations.

A 200-seat 767 Boeing aircraft operated by Spanish airline Privilege Style is due to leave England for Kigali at 10.30pm, at a cost to the British taxpayer of up to £500,000.

The plane was seen at Boscombe Down, a Ministry of Defence testing site in Wiltshire, during the day.

Video posted to social media showed protesters gathering outside the airline's offices on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government will not be dissuaded by criticism of the plan.

“We are not going to be in any way deterred or abashed by some of the criticism that is being directed upon this policy, some of it from slightly unexpected quarters," Mr Johnson told Cabinet ministers.

“We are going to get on and deliver."

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the first plane would take off that night even if it was carrying only one person, and that subsequent removals flights were scheduled.

Of the original 31 people to be deported on Tuesday, 24 won legal cases and remain in the UK.

On Friday, Mr Swift refused to grant a general injunction that would have prevented the flight, and potentially any other such flights, pending the outcome of a full judicial review of the policy ,which is to be heard at the High Court in July.

The Public and Commercial Services union, which represents more than 80 per cent of Border Force staff, and charities Care4Calais and Detention Action challenged the judge's refusal to grant the injunction at the Court of Appeal on Monday.

That appeal was dismissed by three senior judges, who said there was “no error” in the decision.

Ministers had initially planned for up to 130 people to be on board the plane, but Care4Calais said that seven migrants were scheduled to go.

The policy has faced widespread criticism, including from Church of England leaders.

“I always said that it will begin with a lot of teething problems and you will have a lot of legal action against it and they will try to delay it. That’s inevitable,” Mr Johnson said on Tuesday.

“But what we’re trying to do is stop the business model of criminal gangs who are preying on people moving them across the Channel in unseaworthy vessels, risking their lives and sometimes costing their lives.”

Rwanda government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said in Kigali: “We were doing this for the right reasons.

"We have the experience. We want it to be a welcoming place for people in precarious conditions and we’re determined to make this work.

“We understand that there might be opposition to this but we are asking them to give this programme a chance because it’s a solution."

Ms Makolo said that some people had “misconceptions” about Africa, which “do not reflect the reality”.

“We do not consider living in Rwanda a punishment," she said. "We do our best to provide a conducive environment for Rwandans to develop and for anyone else who comes to live here with us.”

Rwandan High Commissioner Johnston Busingye told The Telegraph that his country will be a “safe haven” for migrants.

That was after The Times and the Daily Mail reported that Britain's Prince Charles said in private that the policy was “appalling”.

Mr Johnson declined to comment on Prince Charles's comments.