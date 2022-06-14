British ark: scientists set out to record genetic sequence of all 70,000 species

Scientists in Britain are attempting to genetically sequence all 70,000 species living in Britain and Ireland.

The major scientific project — known as the Darwin Tree of Life — will attempt to include genomes belonging to a range of species, including plants, animals and fungi.

Scientists working at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge hope that the project will be completed by 2030.

The Darwin Tree of Life project is similar to the Human Genome Project in that the precise applications of the work has yet to be fully revealed, but it is hoped that the knowledge gained could one day address biodiversity loss and global warming.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute played a key role in sequencing the human genome — a project that took more than a decade to complete. Now, sequencing the genome of one species can take a few days.

Mark Blaxter, head of the Tree of Life Programme at the institute, said: “Ever since I’ve been a scientist, I’ve wanted to observe life at the genomic level.

“Much of our understanding of life is based on a handful of organisms — sequencing all life will enable us to properly understand evolution and will be the foundation of biology for the next century.”

Ming-shan Tsai of the University of Oxford told the BBC that “the genome can answer so many questions that we couldn't answer before”.

“We can explore why the badger is very different from other animals — and their unique behaviour.”

The genomes collected during the project will contribute to the Earth BioGenome Project, a global effort to sequence the genomes of all species on the planet.

The first step in the process is to take a biological tissue sample from the target species.

These samples will be contributed by the 10 project partners or one of many other organisations across Britain.

So far, hundreds of samples have been provided from tiny, single-celled organisms to much larger creatures.