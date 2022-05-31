Online retailer Missguided goes into administration

Online fashion outlet Missguided has gone into administration after a last-ditch effort to secure a buyer flopped.

The fast fashion firm called in administrators from Teneo after it was issued with a winding-up petition by suppliers owed millions of pounds.

The insolvency specialists are seeking to sell the business and assets of the Manchester-based retailer, which employs about 330 people.

Missguided launched its first store in the Middle East in 2019 when it opened a site at The Dubai Mall. It also has a presence in the US, Australia France and Germany.

Missguided, founded in 2009, has been hit by supply chain costs, soaring inflation and “softening” consumer confidence in an increasingly volatile market, Teneo said.

Fellow fast fashion online retailer Boohoo had been in talks to buy the business in a pre-pack administration deal, while Asos and JD Sports were also reported to have been interested.

The announcement came hours after Primark executive John Bason said he regretted his company’s decision to raise its prices. In April the retailer said it would increase prices on its autumn and winter collection amid rising costs for businesses around the world.

Mr Bason, who is the finance director for Primark’s parent company AB Foods, told the BBC: “I do regret that we have to put some prices up. It is a reflection of the scale of the inflation that we’re seeing.”

Missguided's shopfront in The Dubai Mall, the firm's only store in the Middle East. Photo: Missguided / Instagram

Missguided will continue to trade while administrators seek to sell off assets, Teneo said. There had been a “high level of interest”.

“As we continue to see, the retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging,” said Gavin Maher, senior managing director of Teneo.

“The joint administrators will now seek to conclude a sale of the business and assets, for which there continues to be a high level of interest from a number of strategic buyers.

“We thank all employees and other key stakeholders for their support at this difficult time.”

Last autumn, Missguided was saved in a takeover by investment firm Alteri, which announced redundancies in December as part of a turnaround plan. But in April the retailer confirmed it was searching for a new buyer as founder Mr Passi stepped down as chief executive amid continued financial pressure.