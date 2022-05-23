Security guard killed at the Qatar Embassy in Paris

A security guard has been killed at the Qatar Embassy in Paris after the suspect allegedly forced their way into the building.

The incident happened at 7.45am on Monday at the building which is close to the Champs-Élysées.

The 44-year-old guard was allegedly attacked following an altercation as the suspect entered the building, according to reports by news station actu17.fr.

It says the 40-year-old assailant, who is known to the police, was arrested on the scene.

The French prosecutor's office has confirmed the death and has launched a criminal investigation.

"I can confirm that an investigation was opened today on the count of murder," the prosecutor's office said, adding that it was not clear yet if a weapon had been used.

"The circumstances of the death of the guard are yet to be determined precisely."

The embassy was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story