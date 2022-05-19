Platinum jubilee: when Queen Elizabeth met celebrity royalty, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga

Queen Elizabeth II has met with some of the biggest names in show business since ascending to the throne as a 25-year-old, 70 years ago. These include legendary Hollywood royalty such as Marilyn Monroe, Rock Hudson, Charlie Chaplin and 'Ol' Blue Eyes' himself, Frank Sinatra.

READ MORE Queen Elizabeth inspects London's new Elizabeth line

The queen's longevity has seen her meet with contemporary music stars too, including One Direction's Liam Payne, Take That's Gary Barlow and Lady Gaga.

Sporting icons such as former England footballer David Beckham, boxing titan Anthony Joshua and tennis great Serena Williams have also brushed shoulders with the British monarch.

As our gallery shows, her colourful sense of style means she never looks out of place, even at the most star-studded celebrity event.

From wearing canary yellow and bright green for the weddings of her grandsons Princes William and Harry to purple and pink for the horse racing at Ascot, she has something for every occasion.

"She's just created a whole royal dressing look ... It's absolutely recognisable. It's immediately visible. It's used as a diplomatic tool and it's comfortable," Lydia Slater, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, said.

Next month, the queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee that will culminate in a special Trooping the Colour birthday parade on June 2.

Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign - in pictures