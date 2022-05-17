Young girl among 600 migrants to reach UK in four days

A young girl was among a group of migrants picked up at sea off the coast of the UK on Tuesday, as the warmer weather has sparked a rise in Channel crossings in recent days.

The child, who was dressed in a pink and white hoodie, checked trousers and white trainers, was seen being escorted along a gangway by officials at Dover.

More than 600 people have made the treacherous voyage across busy shipping lanes from northern France to reach Kent since Saturday.

A group of at least 16 migrants, including women, were seen being helped off a lifeboat in the port by rescuers.

One man was gave a charity worker a fist-bump as he made his way towards a processing centre.

Another group was brought to Dungeness beach by lifeboat on Tuesday.

A man gives a charity worker a fist-bump after getting off a rescue vessel near Dover on Tuesday. PA

Officers processing the arrivals were seen carrying out security checks on a long queue of men with hand-held scanners, while a small number of women and children were also pictured on board the vessel.

Since the start of this year, 8,412 people have reached the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats, according to analysis of government data by the PA news agency.

The figure recorded for 2022 so far is more than double the amount registered for the same period last year (3,112) and more than six times that of the equivalent period in 2020 (1,340).

About 19 people reached British shores on Monday, after making the perilous journey.

On Sunday, nine boats carrying 436 people arrived, after 167 in 13 vessels arrived on Saturday, according to Ministry of Defence figures.

The rise in crossings follows a lull last week due to unsettled weather and comes as the Conservative government faces criticism over its plan to deport migrants to Rwanda.