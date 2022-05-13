The UK week in pictures: State opening of Parliament, 'Wagatha Christie', and Aguero

This week, Prince Charles attended the state opening of parliament in place of Queen Elizabeth II, whose health problems forced her to miss the event for the first time in almost 60 years. The high-profile libel trial between footballers' wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, which has been nicknamed 'Wagatha Christie', began in London, and a statue of former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero was unveiled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the club's first Premier League title.