The UK week in pictures: State opening of Parliament, 'Wagatha Christie', and Aguero

'The National' selects the most striking photos from across Britain over the past week

The National
May 13, 2022

This week, Prince Charles attended the state opening of parliament in place of Queen Elizabeth II, whose health problems forced her to miss the event for the first time in almost 60 years. The high-profile libel trial between footballers' wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, which has been nicknamed 'Wagatha Christie', began in London, and a statue of former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero was unveiled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the club's first Premier League title.

Prince Charles takes the reins at Queen's Speech for first time
Rebekah Vardy denies leaking Coleen Rooney stories in 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial
