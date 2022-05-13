British politicians pay tribute to the President Sheikh Khalifa

Senior politicians in Britain have paid tribute to the President Sheikh Khalifa, who died aged 73 on Friday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Sheikh Khalifa's death.

Mr Johnson said that Sheikh Khalifa was a “wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously” and who “made a personal contribution to regional stability and conservation that will long be remembered”.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said he felt “deep sorrow” on hearing the news.

He described Sheikh Khalifa as being “respected not only in his country, but throughout the wider region and the world”.

“He will be deeply missed and mourned and my thoughts and sympathy are with the royal family and the people of the UAE,” Mr Blair said.

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sheikh Khalifa had contributed to regional stability, and his commitment to global development had “bridged gaps between nations in the interests of peace and stability”.

Patrick Moody, the UK's ambassador to the UAE, said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“On behalf of the British government and the British people I would like to express to the UAE our most heartfelt condolences,” he said.

Iraqi-born Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said it was a “sad loss for the UAE and one we must all recognise”.