UK imposes ‘£1.7 billion of trade' sanctions on Russia and Belarus

The UK government has imposed a new range of sanctions on Russia and Belarus targeting "£1.7 billion ($2.1bn) of trade" that is aimed at thwarting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The sanctions will affect import tariffs and export bans on the two countries and have been drawn up by the International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) said import tariffs on £1.4 billion ($1.7bn) of goods, including platinum and palladium, will hamper “Putin’s ability to fund his war effort”.

The move will bring the total value of products subjected to full or partial import and export sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to more than £4 billion ($4.9bn), the department added.

Planned export bans “intend to hit more than £250 million ($308m) worth of goods in sectors of the Russian economy most dependent on UK goods, targeting key materials such as chemicals, plastics, rubber, and machinery”, the DIT said.

The UK has sanctioned more than 1,400 individuals and businesses, including 100 oligarchs and their relatives, since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The list of oligarchs includes: Roman Abramovich, 55.

“We are determined to do our utmost to thwart Putin’s aims in Ukraine and undermine his illegal invasion, which has seen barbaric acts perpetrated against the Ukrainian people. This far-reaching package of sanctions will inflict further damage on the Russian war machine,” said Ms Trevelyan.

“Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine is causing suffering on an enormous scale. His barbaric war must be stopped. Over £4 billion ($4.9bn) worth of goods will now be subject to import and export sanctions, doing significant damage to Putin’s war effort” said Mr Sunak.

This is the third round of trade sanctions announced by the UK government, the DIT said, adding “and, excluding gold and energy, will bring the proportion of goods imports from Russia hit by restrictions to more than 96 per cent, with more than 60 per cent of goods exports to Russia under whole or partial restrictions”.

The department said “around £1.4 billion ($1.7bn) of imports will face an additional 35 percentage point tariff” and legislation “will be laid in due course” to implement these measures.