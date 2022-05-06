UK local elections: Huw Edwards' croissant becomes unexpected star of TV coverage

BBC presenter Huw Edwards' croissant has become an unexpected star of the UK election TV coverage when the journalist was caught eating on air.

During the early hours of coverage, Mr Edwards apologised to viewers after he was caught snacking.

“I’m going to admit to you that I’ve just had a little bit of croissant and I’m just finishing it, I’m ashamed to say that but there you go … it’s um, 20 to six in the morning," he said wiping his lips.

It led to the presenter making light of the mishap as he joked with studio colleague and political scientist Sir John Curtice that he had been left out of the food round.

READ MORE Local election results 2022: Tories suffer heavy losses as Johnson faces backlash

"I’m just wondering if Sir John Curtice has been helping himself to French patisserie this morning as he’s chomping through his data,” Mr Edwards said.

“I was just about to say 'Huw, whether you were going to send them up to us, they’ve certainly not reached here yet',” Mr Curtice replied.

The pair were covering the results of the local elections which have taken place in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The incident led to people taking to Twitter to comment on croissant-gate.

Presenter Scott Bryan tweeted breaking news that "Sir John has NOT yet eaten a croissant".

You finish that croissant Huw, you deserve it 😂😂 https://t.co/Ptx9lrMIYR pic.twitter.com/EA4t8xUMU5 — 𝖢𝖺𝗋𝗐𝗒𝗇 𝖶𝗂𝗅𝗅𝗂𝖺𝗆𝗌 (@carwyyn) May 6, 2022