Caribbean nations condemn plan for UK rule of scandal-hit British Virgin Islands

Seven Caribbean nations have advised the UK not to impose direct rule on the British Virgin Islands after its leader was arrested in an international drugs sting and a wider report criticised all aspects of domestic rule.

The Organisation of East Caribbean States (OECS) described the prospect of direct rule from London as a “retrograde step".

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, 51, and his chief port official Oleanvine Maynard were arrested in Miami last week for allegedly accepting $700,000 from an informant posing as a member of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel.

They were arrested in an undercover sting operation after allegedly accepting cash to import a major drugs shipment organised with the aid of a group from Hezbollah, US court documents show.

An inquiry into corruption led by retired British judge Gary Hickinbottom said the people of the territory had been “badly served” by its government and in a report published on April 4 he recommended that BVI Governor John Rankin take control for two years.

But protests took place on Tuesday outside Mr Rankin's residence after Mr Fahie's arrest and the seven-nation OECS issued a warning against direct British rule.

Ben Ladd, former deputy director of overseas territories, and Amanda Milling, UK Minister for Overseas Territories, meet community leaders in the British Virgin Islands. Reuters

“It is ill-advised to impose direct colonial rule and the history of such imposition in the Caribbean has never delivered the desired result," the OECS said.

“The OECS concurs with the elected representatives of the people of the BVI that abolition of parliament with direct rule from London represents a retrograde step in the evolution of the democratic process that is inconsistent with the United Nations proclamation of human rights to be free of colonial rule.

“The historical responsibility for strengthening governance in the BVI must rest on the shoulders of the elected representatives and the people of the BVI themselves. That ultimately will be the guarantee of good governance and full, transparent accountability.

“The UN declaration on granting independence to colonial countries and peoples – resolution 1514 of 1960 – is an international commitment to which Britain is itself bound.”

BVI, inhabited by 35,000 people, is administered under a 2007 constitution giving it limited self-governance under a governor who is the ultimate executive authority as the representative of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Hickinbottom report said: “Almost everywhere, the principles of good governance, such as openness, transparency and even the rule of law, are ignored.”

Acting premier Natalio Wheatley said he was “very concerned” about the recommendation for Britain to take direct control. Amanda Milling, the UK Minister for Overseas Territories, has been in the territory since the weekend.

Mr Rankin has not yet expressed a view on whether the commission of inquiry recommendations should be introduced.