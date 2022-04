Political leaders in the British Virgin Islands do not want the UK to take over the administration of the territory as it reels from a drugs-and-corruption scandal.

Acting premier Natalio Wheatley said he was “very concerned” about a recommendation for Britain to take direct control after the territory's leader was arrested in a US drugs operation.

Amanda Milling, the UK Minister for Overseas Territories, is set to meet the territory's Governor James Rankin and other senior figures on Saturday.