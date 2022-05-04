British MPs demand inquiry into whether France lied to UK over Falklands War missiles

MPs have demanded an inquiry into whether France was dishonest about the existence of a “kill switch” in missiles used by the Argentinians to attack HMS Sheffield and wipe out 20 British sailors in the Falklands War.

Forty years on from the sinking of the destroyer, lawmakers have called for answers on how transparent the French were with their British allies when it came to discussions on the Exocet.

The anti-ship missiles used by the Argentinians led to the deaths of 46 British sailors in the 1982 war, including 20 servicemen on HMS Sheffield.

The French are understood to have given assurances to Britain that the Exocet did not contain a “kill switch”, presumably fearful that its existence could deter buyers.

On the 40th anniversary of the deadly attack on the Type 42 destroyer, British MPs have called for an inquiry into whether France had lied to the UK about the missiles.

Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative MP and chairman of Parliament’s defence select committee, said the lack of answers “warrants further investigation”.

Liam Fox, a fellow Tory MP and former defence secretary, said the French government owes it to Britain to be “open and honest” about the information which was relayed to London during the war.

Argentinian forces invaded the Falklands, an isolated British overseas territory which is the subject of a long-running sovereignty dispute, on April 2, 1982. HMS Sheffield was sent to the region to form part of the task force.

Helmets abandoned by Argentine armed forces who surrendered to British troops in the Falklands War. PA

On May 4, 1982, two Argentinian pilots each fired an Exocet missile at the British vessel days after one of their country’s warships was sunk by the Royal Navy, resulting in the deaths of 323 Argentinians.

Fired from a 30-mile distance, one of the missiles failed to reach HMS Sheffield, while the other struck the ship carrying 281 crew. Twenty sailors lost their lives in the attack — the first British casualties in the war.

Francois Mitterand, the French president at the time, had publicly backed Britain in the war.

Margaret Thatcher, the prime minister of Britain, had appealed to Mr Mitterand's government to secretly share information about the Exocet missiles, which had been made by the French firm Aerospatiale.

British authorities asked their French counterparts whether the missiles had been fitted with so-called “kill switches”, The Telegraph reported. Such devices are surreptitiously inserted into targeting systems to ensure missiles are not used against the country which supplied them.