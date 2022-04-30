Eid events to be held across the UK

Eid Al Fitr festivities will be held around the UK as Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Eid al Fitr translates as "the festival of the breaking of the fast" and is one of the major holidays in the Muslim calendar.

In central London, Trafalgar Square will next week host the Mayor of London's 17th Eid in the Square, a festival developed by grassroots Muslim organisations.

For the first time this year, the international Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham is being used to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with 2,000 people on Monday.

Organisers at the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre, will also host another Eid celebration in Small Heath Park and welcome an estimated 20,000 people.

'Eid in the Square 2022' celebrations will be taking place in Trafalgar Square in London on May 7. Getty Images

“We have worked with the Edgbaston team on a number of projects and have been impressed by their professionalism and genuine commitment to support the local community,” said Kamran Hussain, chief executive of Green Lane Masjid, a leading UK mosque in Birmingham.

In Manchester, more than 10,000 people at Eid in the Park, which has become of the fastest growing events and is now, at Platt Fields Park, in its seventh year.

Two other events are being held in Ilford, East London, and another at Shepherd's Bush in West London.

Ilford is back at Goodmayes Park for its 16th year and the Shepherd’s Bush event at Westfield Shopping Centre is now in its third year.