Former UK army chief says giving further lethal aid to Ukraine risks escalating war

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Providing further lethal aid to Ukraine risks prolonging and escalating the conflict, a former UK chief of the defence staff has said.

Independent Lord Houghton of Richmond, who was chief of the defence staff between 2013 and 2016, said the British government faces a “difficult choice” as the House of Lords, Parliament’s upper chamber, discussed the potential for the government to send more weapons to the country.

“The question illuminates a difficult choice for government. The war in Ukraine by military definition remains limited. It’s limited in strategic aim, in geography, and means employed. Injecting greater lethal aid into that war is unlikely to be decisive. Indeed far from it; it runs two very severe risks,” said Lord Houghton, speaking during a session of questions in the upper chamber.

“One is the risk of prolongation, and the other is the risk of escalation. The way to eliminate those risks can only be through dialogue.”

Defence minister Baroness Goldie said the question fell under the responsibility of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, but that an FCDO minister had recently told the House that “although normalisation of relationship with Russia is not possible at the moment, robust diplomatic engagement is necessary”.

“I can reassure the noble and gallant Lord that Ministry of Defence is regularly in dialogue not just with our defence allies and partners, whether within Nato or outwith [outside], but also, of course, with the armed forces of Ukraine,” said Lady Goldie.

Conservative peer Lord Bellingham, opening the debate, said: “Now the Ukrainian forces are moving on to the offensive in some sectors, counter-attacking, the time has come to supply them with more equipment, heavy equipment, including armoured fighting vehicles, artillery, and maybe anti-ship missiles.

Lady Goldie responded: “We constantly review the situation. The noble Lord will be aware that we had the second international defence donor conference, and I can confirm we will continue to give humanitarian and military support.

“We have offered to conduct logistics operations to support the delivery of donations from partner nations, and we set that out at the first donor conference. We constantly assess, review, we listen to what Ukraine is telling us, what they want, and we assess these requests.”