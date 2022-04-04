Climate change protesters block oil depot near Heathrow Airport

Climate change protesters have targeted an oil depot near Heathrow Airport on their fourth day of action.

About 30 members of Extinction Rebellion arrived at the west London facility at around 4am on Monday, the group said, as part of its campaign to urge the government to end the use of fossil fuels. Campaigners warned they would continue to cause disruption at oil facilities until Boris Johnson's Conservative government "agrees to stop all new fossil fuel investments immediately".

They hung banners reading “End fossil fuels now” on the gates and erected giant bamboo structures.

#ExtinctionRebellion protestors are blocking Esso West oil facility near Heathrow.

April 4 = 4th day of sustained action w/ #JustStopOil

We will continue to block oil facilities until @GOVUK agrees to stop all new fossil fuel investments immediately. https://t.co/qxuJW1c4Qa — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) April 4, 2022

The action at the site near Heathrow comes as the airport faces mass flight cancellations and extended passenger waiting times as the Easter holidays kick off.

Extinction Rebellion confirmed they were blocking the entrance to Esso West London Oil Terminal, preventing tanks from making deliveries. There were no immediate reports of disruption to travel to or from Heathrow.

Demonstrators were seen sitting in seats held up by bamboo structures while others huddled under a makeshift tent.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the force were aware of the protest and officers were at the scene.

Since Friday, Extinction Rebellion and a second campaign group, Just Stop Oil, have staged a number of protests at oil terminals and refineries across the UK.

At the weekend Just Stop Oil blocked oil depots in Grays, Purfleet, Buncefield, Tamworth and central Birmingham.

More than 80 people were arrested in Essex at the weekend, while 14 were held in Staines in Surrey, and six were arrested in Birmingham.

Andrew Smith, from Extinction Rebellion, said the climate action "cannot wait".

"Right now, governments are choosing to exploit the crisis in Ukraine to hand out oil licences and continue the fossil fuel economy that’s destroying us.

“The reality is, the UK public wants faster action on climate as the energy crisis hits. We know what is happening and what needs to be done – by acting in favour of corporate interest over the will of the people, the Government is showing contempt for the people who elected them.

“How long ago did our prime minister say Cop26 was our last chance to save humanity? And now they’re sidelining climate policy once again. This is not living in reality.”

The group said further action was expected on April 9 in London’s Hyde Park.