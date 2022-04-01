Boris Johnson's 'insatiable desire' to expand wind power production

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an “insatiable desire” to expand energy production from wind, his Downing Street office said on Thursday.

Mr Johnson chaired a round-table of industry leaders from the wind sector, telling them Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shown how crucial it is that the UK builds a strong, home-grown renewable energy sector to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

“While the UK was already a world leader in offshore wind, the prime minister told attendees that he had an insatiable desire to further maximise supply,” said a Downing Street representative.

They added that attendees discussed a range of issues relevant to the sector, including auctions, improving the resilience of the energy grid, reducing costs and exploring what more could be done to ensure that locally supported wind farms can be built in good time.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline the UK's new energy security strategy in the coming days. AFP

Mr Johnson is expected to shortly set out a new strategy on energy security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

He indicated the strategy will focus on renewables, nuclear and using UK fossil fuels as he seeks to shift from Russian supply and ease soaring fuel bills.

During a visit to the Gulf on March 16, Mr Johnson said the strategy will include a “massive jump forward on renewables, more nuclear, using our own hydrocarbons more effectively”.

But the security strategy looks likely to be delayed amid suggestions Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is resisting new spending commitments.

The Financial Times reported officials had said April 4 was now the earliest date for its publication as Mr Sunak holds out against providing any new money.