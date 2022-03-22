UK sends more vital medicine for injured people in Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

More than a million doses of medicine are among the latest medical items to be sent to Ukraine from Britain to help people injured in the Russian invasion.

An 11th flight to the war-torn country left the UK on Monday, carrying more than 100,000 packs of medicine including strong painkillers for those caught up in attacks.

The latest shipment is delivering about 120,000 packs — or more than 1.5 million doses — of medicine urgently requested by Ukraine, to treat severe pain and for intensive care procedures.

The government said 3.7 million medical items have been donated to the under-fire country as part the UK’s wider humanitarian response to the invasion.

Items sent so far include almost 3,000 adult resuscitators, more than 32,000 packs of bandages, 1,600 pieces of equipment for ventilators and 72,000 packs of gloves.

“It is appalling to watch the atrocities being committed by Putin as he pursues his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“The UK has acted swiftly to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will continue to do everything we can.

"Yesterday’s shipment contains vital medicines including strong painkillers to treat severe pain and sedatives for intensive care procedures.

“I am incredibly grateful for the donations made by NHS England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as we provide further support to our Ukrainian friends.”

Expand Autoplay Firefighters work at the site of a shopping centre bombing in Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Reuters

“Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has displaced millions and caused untold suffering," said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“The UK is playing a leading role in providing humanitarian aid, from medicines, to shelter and expertise on the ground. We are working with the government of Ukraine to ensure we help those who need it most.”

The government said it had provided £400 million ($526m) in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries since the invasion began last month, and anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry.