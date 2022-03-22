UK hits out at Russian ‘propaganda’ as second video of defence minister appears

Britain has accused Russia of spreading propaganda to distract from its atrocities in Ukraine after a second hoax video featuring Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was published.

Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin has been squarely blamed for impostors’ calls to three cabinet ministers, as officials struggle to get the clips removed from YouTube.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) described the videos as “doctored clips” from the “Russian state” and warned against believing their contents.

In the second video, released on Tuesday, Mr Wallace seemingly suggests to the caller, posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, that the UK is “running out of our own” NLAW anti-tank weapons.

The MoD said Britain has provided more than 4,000 NLAWs to Ukraine’s forces but still has “enough weapons systems to defend both UK national security and maintain our commitments” to Nato.

“This video, like most Russian propaganda, is fed out to obscure and manipulate the truth,” the statement said.

“People should be very sceptical about reporting on, and accepting as real, any part of these Russian state doctored clips.”

Talks were still ongoing to get the first clip — published on Monday evening — removed before the second emerged.

They are presented as being from the self-styled pranksters “Vovan and Lexus” but No.10 insisted the Kremlin was behind the attempted smears.

Expand Autoplay People clean up a room in an apartment building in Kyiv destroyed in an air raid, as Russia presses on with its invasion of Ukraine. Reuters

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We believe the Russian state was responsible and I’m unable to go into more detail about the information that sits behind that.”

He added: “It is standard practice for Russian information operations to try and use these tactics, it seeks to be a distraction from their illegal activities in Ukraine, their human rights abuses, and so we will not be distracted from our purpose in ensuring Putin must fail in Ukraine.”

Downing Street was braced for more videos of Mr Wallace to emerge and acknowledged it was possible footage of a hoax call with Home Secretary Priti Patel could be published.

Mr Wallace has described terminating the call after “becoming suspicious”, with sources suggesting the call lasted about 10 minutes.

But the perpetrators claimed it lasted 22 minutes before ending on a “benevolent mutual farewell”.

“Vovan and Lexus” have previously targeted the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, a vocal opponent of Russia’s “gay propaganda” laws, critics of the Kremlin and world leaders including Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

The pair, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, have been accused of having links to Russian security services, which they deny.

Mr Wallace publicly acknowledged he had been targeted shortly after his call on Thursday, as he tried to get ahead of any attempt by Moscow to circulate footage from it.

He also launched a cross-Whitehall investigation to understand how he ended up on the video call.