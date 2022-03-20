UK grounds private jet over possible Russian links

Cessna aircraft blocked from taking off while background checks made

Grounded jet is known to be a Cessna. Reuters
The National
Mar 20, 2022

A private jet has been grounded in the UK while possible links to Russia are investigated.

The Cessna aircraft was blocked from taking off from London Biggin Hill Airport while it is investigated to see whether it falls foul of sanctions banning all Russian-linked aircraft.

"Today I have taken rapid action to identify and ground another plane pending inquiries about possible Russian links," said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

"We are continuing to take decisive action against Putin and his illegal war in Ukraine."

The notice to airmen (Notam) grounding the flight was issued on Saturday morning and relates to a Cessna Citation Latitude 680A owned by Brooker Holdings Ltd.

It is a criminal offence for planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians, including private jets, to fly or land in the UK following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

