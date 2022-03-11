Crufts dog show returns after last year’s Covid-19 cancellation

World's biggest canine competition began on Thursday in Birmingham

The National
Mar 11, 2022

Dogs of all shapes and sizes have returned to Crufts after last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world-famous show began on Thursday as poodles in matching leopard onesies and Saint Bernards in colourful paw-print trousers were just a couple of examples of the entrants arriving at the NEC in Birmingham.

More than 20,000 dogs have been entered into the competition this year, with 1,843 competitors arriving from overseas.

The Kennel Club, which organises the event, previously took the decision to ban exhibitors from Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Organisers have banned 30 Russian breeders and owners from participating in the event due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Updated: March 11, 2022, 10:36 AM
