Starstreak, javelin, NLAW: 2,000 pieces of weaponry sent to Ukraine from West's war chest

Countries from across the globe have sent more than 200,000 pieces of weaponry to Ukraine.

From anti-tank missiles to rifles and ammunition, thousands of pieces of equipment have been pledged and sent to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces.

The UK became the latest nation to increase its military donations and defence secretary Ben Wallace says Britain is also exploring the possible donation of portable anti-air missiles following a change in Russia's tactics.

On Wednesday he confirmed the UK has now delivered 3,615 anti-tank weapons, known as NLAWs, and will shortly be supplying a “small consignment” of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

It is vital that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and to suppress Russian air attack.

“To date the international community has donated over 900 manned portable air defence missiles and thousands of anti-tank guided weapons of varying types, as well as various small arms, but the capability needs strengthening,” said Mr Wallace.

“So, in response to a Ukrainian request, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity manned portable anti-air missiles.

“We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies.”

The US, Canada, France, Germany and many more European nations have sent military supplies.

Anti-tank weapons, known as NLAWs

More than 12,200 next-generation anti-tank weapons have been sent to Ukraine.

The weapons weigh 27 pounds and have a combat range of 19 metres to 792 metres. Their purpose is to detonate above a tank.

Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train to use an NLAW anti-tank weapon in Kyiv. AP Photo

M-72 light anti-tank weapon

The M-72 light anti-tank weapon was developed by the US in the 1960s to penetrate the armour of a tank.

It can penetrate up to 450 millimetres of armour. Nations have sent at least 6,400 to Ukraine.

Norwegian M72 anti-tank missiles are loaded on a transport plane for delivery to Ukraine, in Oslo. AP

84-millimetre Carl Gustav recoilless rifle

More than 100 84-Millimetre Carl Gustav Recoilless rifles have been sent to Ukraine.

The anti-tank weapons are capable of firing an unguided 84-millimetre anti-bunker or anti-armour projectile at ranges of up to 400 metres.

A US soldier fires a Carl Gustav recoilless rifle system during weapons practice in Helmand province, Afghanistan. Photo: Sgt Benjamin Tuck

Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles

The missiles use a guidance system that could give them an edge over older anti-aircraft missiles that use infrared seeking technology. It relies on a laser beam riding guidance system.

Most short-range anti-aircraft missiles are "heat-seeking" and can be sent off course by magnesium flares dropped by aircraft as a defence, although some modern heat-seeking systems can differentiate between engine heat and flare heat sources.

The Ministry of Defence tests a Starstreak HVM (High Velocity Missile) surface-to-air missile system. Issue date: Wednesday March 9, 2022.

Panzerfaust 3 light anti-tank weapon

More than 1,000 Panzerfaust 3 light anti-tank weapons have been given to Ukraine.

The weapon is designed to give infantry a reusable rocket launcher capable of destroying tanks and armoured vehicles.

German soldiers demonstrate how to use Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons. Getty Images

FGM-48 Javelin medium-range anti-tank missile

The US has sent more than 360 FGM-48 Javelin medium-range anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

The weapon allows the user to not only target an enemy tank, but pick the mode of attack. Once the missile is launched, the operator can dispose of the empty canister and load a new one.

The missile reportedly has a range of 2,500 metres and can penetrate up to 800 millimetres of tank armour.

A member of the Territorial Defence Forces learns how to use a Javelin missile during a training session, in Kyiv, Ukraine. EPA

FIM-92 Stinger Man-Portable Air Defence System

More than 1,000 FIM-92 Stinger Man-Portable Air Defence Systems have been given to Ukraine.

The shoulder-fired weapons can lock on to fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and drones using infra red technology and engage targets at distances of up to three miles.

Ukrainian servicemen move US-made FIM-92 Stinger missiles from Lithuania to Boryspil Airport in Kyiv. AFP

Alongside the anti-tank missiles, more than 150,000 pieces of ammunition have been sent, plus 400 rockets, 1,500 rocket launchers, 9,000 assault rifles, 1,370 grenade launches, 3,000 automatic rifles and more than 33,000 pistol and machine guns.