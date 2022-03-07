Britain grants 50 visas out of 10,000 Ukraine refugee applications

Britain has issued just 50 visas to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war after more than 10,000 applied for sanctuary, it has emerged, as the sluggish pace sparked a fresh row with France.

Among those caught up in the stymied programme are David Carter, a British citizen, his Ukrainian wife and two children, who were denied permission to board a ferry from Calais to Dover.

Mr Carter accused the government of “disgusting” treatment of citizens and refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and is now languishing in a hotel in the French port city.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin on Sunday hit out at the British government, saying it was “inhumane” to turn away refugees if they did not have visas.

Home Secretary Priti Patel insisted the UK was not turning Ukrainian refugees back at the border. Photo: PA

His British counterpart Priti Patel hit back, saying it is “wrong to say that we are turning people back, we are not”.

The UN has said the number of refugees who have left Ukraine to seek sanctuary abroad has surpassed 1.5 million.

The refugee exodus has sparked the latest in a series of disputes between Paris and London, months after the two sides clashed over the drowning of 27 migrants in the English Channel.

Mr Carter and his family, who had been living in eastern Ukraine, endured a harrowing journey to safety which saw them come under fire and witness “horrible scenes”.

After making a dash for the border with Moldova they were forced to scrap their escape route when their car came under fire.

“Unfortunately, shots were fired at the border. We turned around as quickly as we could in the car and we headed then up towards Lviv,” he told Sky News. After travelling to Belgium, authorities appeared clueless on any arrangement with the UK to allow them to continue their journey.

Their next option was to book ferry tickets from Calais, but their bid to reach Britain was again thwarted when British officials blocked their car from boarding the vessel. Mr Carter did not specify the reason given.

“The French people let me through… but then you come to the UK border in Calais and they said ‘I’m sorry you can’t get on a ferry, we will escort you back up to the office,’” he said.

"A British citizen living out of a bag, with little amount of clothes with his wife and two children - and the UK government have no remorse.

"The lack of care towards a British citizen and fleeing Ukrainians who are family members, is disgusting."

Home Secretary Ms Patel has insisted the UK is “doing everything possible” to speed up efforts to grant visas to Ukrainian refugees as it was revealed only around 50 have been approved so far.

Ms Patel is set to relax immigration rules to allow Ukrainians without family ties to the UK to apply for visas, The Sun reported. The home secretary is expected to announce changes to the rules this week.

Britain’s Home Office said “around 50” visas had been given the green light under the Ukraine Family Scheme as of 10am on Sunday.

Some 5,535 online applications have been completed and submitted online and 2,368 people had booked a visa appointment to submit their application and biometric information, the government said.

The Home Office said 11,750 people have started, but not completed, an online application.

James Cleverly, the UK’s Europe minister, acknowledged that “only small numbers have come so far” but “the process has only just started”.

Mr Cleverly insisted the UK government has made it “absolutely clear we want to support Ukrainians who are seeking refuge, both those who have family connections here in the UK and, indeed, those who don’t.”

He told Sky News that since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine the UK has also committed to supporting countries in the region who are taking in huge influxes of refugees.

“But we will, of course, also welcome Ukrainians here to the UK,” he added.

The Home Office’s rate of visas for Ukrainian refugees “is certainly not a success”, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari asked Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat if the Home Office had failed by granting just 50 Ukrainian refugees visas so far.

“Well, it’s certainly not a success is it?” Mr Tugendhat said.

“What we need to do is to make sure that we get the Home Office absolutely delivering, to make sure that we get the support for those who are most in need.

“The British people are extremely generous, you and I both know that.

“This isn’t some sort of, you know, illegal scam. This is, perfectly obviously, people fleeing for their lives and we need to be absolutely there to support them.”