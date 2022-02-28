UK orders its ports to block all Russian-linked ships

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Britain on Monday ordered its ports to block any vessels that are Russian-flagged or believed to be registered, owned or controlled by anyone connected with Russia as it increased the pressure on Moscow.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a letter to all UK ports that further detailed sanctions against Russian shipping were being drawn up after the Ukraine crisis.

"The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia's economic interests and holding the Russian government to account," he said in the letter published on Twitter.

Today I've written to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels.



Given Putin's action in #Ukraine I've made clear these vessels are NOT welcome here with prohibiting legislation to follow. pic.twitter.com/5pKzfvcbGi — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 28, 2022

Mr Shapps said Russian vessels were no longer allowed to enter UK ports and any vessel thought to be owned, controlled, flagged, chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia should be barred.

"We will seek to support UK ports in identifying Russian ships within scope of the above, and will communicate directly with relevant ports when we identify ships bound for UK ports who fall within scope of the above," he said.

Russia, which has described its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation", has already responded in kind to other sanctions such as a UK and EU decision to block Russian planes from using their airspace.