Britain scrambles fighter jets in response to ‘unidentified aircraft’ report

Britain’s Royal Air Force has launched Typhoon jets to respond to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the UK amid tensions in Europe between competing security powers.

The planes, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The RAF issued a quick reaction alert after the aircraft were noticed. QRAs are not uncommon and usually involve RAF crews shadowing Russian military aircraft flown near UK airspace.

Read more Macron declares Ukraine crisis at pivotable moment

"Quick reaction alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest,” a spokesman for the RAF said.

"We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete."

The incident took place as Russia mocked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "utterly confused" and ridiculed British politicians for their "stupidity and ignorance" .

The comments - caustic even by Moscow's standards - demonstrated that, publicly at least, the Kremlin is in no mood to signal compromise in a stand-off with Western powers that accuse Russia of planning to invade Ukraine.

Moscow, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, denies any plan to invade its neighbour but says it could take unspecified military measures if demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.

Undated handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of a Typhoon fighter jet, as the jets have been scrambled to respond to "unidentified aircraft" approaching the United Kingdom, the Royal Air Force has confirmed. Issue date: Wednesday February 2, 2022.

The Kremlin turned its rhetorical fire on Johnson, who cancelled a phone call with Putin on Monday to answer questions in parliament about events in his Downing Street office during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"As you know, we have not announced any call with Prime Minister Johnson, and are not going to announce it any further," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"It makes sense to speak to anybody. Russia and President Putin are open to communicating with everyone. Even to someone who is utterly confused, he is prepared to provide exhaustive explanations," Peskov added.

In November 2021, British military jets took off in response to Russian TU-160 Blackjack strategic bombers.

Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest”, and that the bombers did not enter UK airspace.