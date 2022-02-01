Blinken urges Russia to de-escalate Ukraine crisis

In call with Russian foreign minister, US secretary of state said he wants to continue 'substantive exchange' with Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting in in Geneva last month. AP
The National
Feb 1, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged the “immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine's borders”, the State Department said.

The call came as the West tries to prevent what it sees as a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few weeks. Moscow denies it intends to carry out such an attack, despite amassing more than 100,000 troops along its border with the former Soviet republic.

Read More
US asks families of government employees to leave Belarus

Mr Blinken urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path and stressed the his country's willingness to continue negotiations on mutual security concerns, the State Department added.

“The secretary emphasised the US willingness, bilaterally and together with allies and partners, to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns, which we intend to do in full co-ordination with our partners and allies,” the State Department said.

“He further reiterated the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.”

Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov met for talks in Geneva last month.

This is a developing story...

Updated: February 1st 2022, 3:55 PM
RussiaUSUkraineDiplomacy
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Yad Vashem invites Whoopi Goldberg to visit, says apology 'is not enough'Story video icon
An image that illustrates this article Blinken urges Russia to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
An image that illustrates this article Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust not about raceStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Testimony sought from Prince Andrew's former equerry