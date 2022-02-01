Blinken urges Russia to de-escalate Ukraine crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged the “immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine's borders”, the State Department said.

The call came as the West tries to prevent what it sees as a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few weeks. Moscow denies it intends to carry out such an attack, despite amassing more than 100,000 troops along its border with the former Soviet republic.

Mr Blinken urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path and stressed the his country's willingness to continue negotiations on mutual security concerns, the State Department added.

“The secretary emphasised the US willingness, bilaterally and together with allies and partners, to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns, which we intend to do in full co-ordination with our partners and allies,” the State Department said.

“He further reiterated the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.”

Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov met for talks in Geneva last month.

This is a developing story...