US to send additional troops to Eastern Europe, US officials say

US President Joe Biden has approved sending additional forces to eastern Europe, US officials said on Wednesday, as Washington reinforces its allies against what it describes as a Russian threat to invade Ukraine.

Mr Biden has directed more than 3,000 troops to be deployed in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported. Some of those troops will come from the 8,500 already on standby, the paper reported, also citing US officials.

A US official told Reuters that about 2,000 American troops would deploy from the United States to Poland and Germany, while around 1,000 troops now based in Germany would head to Romania.

In signs that, publicly at least, Russia is in no mood to signal compromise, the Kremlin mocked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "utterly confused" and ridiculed British politicians for their "stupidity and ignorance".

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters there was no specific announcement "with respect to any other deployment orders or troop movements with respect to the situation in Ukraine".

He said that “there are more troops in America on heightened alert” for possible deployment to the region amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.

Speaking in Washington, Mr Kirby said the US was in close consultation with allies on possible and additional troop deployment.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along the border of Ukraine, fuelling fears of an invasion. It has denied any intention to attack.