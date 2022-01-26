Full list of 18 party allegations facing Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water politically over a series of parties and events held while various lockdown restrictions were in place.

The lockdown events reinforce a perception that the ruling party likes to make the rules but not abide by them.

Mr Johnson and his aides have found various explanations for the gatherings, including thinking they were work events, while denying some even occurred.

Here is a list of the restrictions enacted in the UK over the course of the pandemic and how members of the government reportedly broke them.

May 13, 2020: restrictions ease

Two women keep their distance as they chat on a bench in Golders Hill Park, London, on May 13, 2020. Getty Images

In outdoor public places, people are only allowed to meet one person outside their household — friends and family cannot meet at each other’s homes, even in the garden — but a full lockdown was relaxed.

May 15, 2020 party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds applaud for key workers outside 10 Downing Street on May 14, 2020. Getty Images

Mr Johnson is photographed with his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds at an event with senior Downing Street staff. They insist it was a work event.

May 20, 2020 party

Boris Johnson and Martin Reynolds pictured at Downing Street. AFP

About 100 staff receive invitations for “socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden”. It also advises: “Bring your own booze.”

Mr Johnson's senior aide Martin Reynolds invited staff “to make the most of the lovely weather in the No 10 garden this evening”.

But Mr Johnson now says no one told him it was a party and he “categorically” denies knowing about the event beforehand or receiving warnings it breached the rules he had set for the public.

June 1, 2020: restrictions ease

People are allowed to meet outside in groups of up to six. Exceptions are made for work and education.

June 19, 2020 party

Boris Johnson holding a birthday cake presented to him by the staff during a socially distanced visit to Bovingdon Primary School in Hertfordshire on June 19, 2020. AFP

Happy birthday, Mr Prime Minister. A small event was organised to celebrate but he also reportedly attended a party for 30 people in the Cabinet room. Downing Street said he was there for less than 10 minutes.

October 31, 2020: restrictions tightened

Boris Johnson gestures during a press conference in 10 Downing Street on October 31, 2020, when he announced a new four-week lockdown across England. Getty Images

All indoor socialising is banned between households and outside of support bubbles. The second lockdown will kick in on February 4.

November 13, 2020 party

Mr Johnson reportedly attends a gathering of staff and makes a leaving speech to the communications chief Lee Cain.

November 25, 2020 party

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to announce the 2020 Spending Review on November 25, 2020. Getty Images

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers the 2020 Spending Review to Parliament and Treasury staff have a get-together in their office.

November 27, 2020 party

Cleo Watson pictured outside 10 Downing Street in November 2020. Getty Images

Mr Johnson makes another speech at another leaving event, this time for aide Cleo Watson. Up to 50 people reportedly attended.

December 2, 2020: restrictions ease

A lone shopper walks through the West End to start their Christmas shopping as London enters Tier 2 on December 2, 2020. Getty Images

The full lockdown ends but tiered location restrictions take its place. In London, there are no inside meetings allowed and up to six people can meet outside.

December 10, 2020 party

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson gives a speech at a party hosted in his department where canapés and drinks are served.

December 14, 2020 party

Shaun Bailey makes an online speech during his campaign to become London mayor. Getty Images

A Christmas party is held at Conservative Party headquarters, arranged by the campaign team of their London mayoral candidate.

December 15, 2020 party

Boris Johnson passes a Christmas tree as he leaves 10 Downing Street for the weekly Cabinet meeting on December 15, 2020. Getty Images

The prime minister appeared virtually at a Christmas quiz event for staff from the Cabinet Office and from Number 10.

December 16, 2020: restrictions tighten

An opera singer sings to an empty piazza in Covent Garden on December 16, 2020. Getty Images

Nine days before Christmas, London tightens restrictions and outdoor gatherings are banned. Rule of six gatherings can still take in outside public space. Aides to Grant Shapps have a Christmas party in Whitehall.

December 17, 2020 party

Cabinet secretary Simon Case. PA

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case holds a quiz event, with most taking part virtually, for his team, and a leaving party takes place for Kate Josephs, in charge of the unit responsible for enacting restrictions.

December 18, 2020 party

Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference inside 10 Downing Street on December 19, 2020. Getty Images

A reported Christmas party takes place in the Downing Street press office.

April 12, 2021: restrictions ease

A barber shop re-opens on April 12, 2021 in London. Getty Images

A ban on different households meeting indoors remains in place and social contact rules continue.

April 16, 2021 party

Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, April 17, 2021. Reuters

On the evening before the Duke Of Edinburgh’s funeral, two leaving parties are held in Downing Street.

May 17, 2021: restrictions ease

Barnsley fans applaud the team as they take to the field during a football match between Barnsley and Swansea City on May 17, 2021. Getty Images

Outdoor mixing is relaxed so that up to 30 people can meet. Indoor social events, including at restaurants, are now allowed for up to six people or two households.

May 26, 2021 party

The prime minister's former director of communications James Slack. AP

A leaving party is held inside Number 10.