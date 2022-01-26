Full list of 18 party allegations facing Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water politically over a series of parties and events held while various lockdown restrictions were in place.
The lockdown events reinforce a perception that the ruling party likes to make the rules but not abide by them.
Mr Johnson and his aides have found various explanations for the gatherings, including thinking they were work events, while denying some even occurred.
Here is a list of the restrictions enacted in the UK over the course of the pandemic and how members of the government reportedly broke them.
May 13, 2020: restrictions ease
In outdoor public places, people are only allowed to meet one person outside their household — friends and family cannot meet at each other’s homes, even in the garden — but a full lockdown was relaxed.
May 15, 2020 party
Mr Johnson is photographed with his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds at an event with senior Downing Street staff. They insist it was a work event.
May 20, 2020 party
About 100 staff receive invitations for “socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden”. It also advises: “Bring your own booze.”
Mr Johnson's senior aide Martin Reynolds invited staff “to make the most of the lovely weather in the No 10 garden this evening”.
But Mr Johnson now says no one told him it was a party and he “categorically” denies knowing about the event beforehand or receiving warnings it breached the rules he had set for the public.
June 1, 2020: restrictions ease
People are allowed to meet outside in groups of up to six. Exceptions are made for work and education.
June 19, 2020 party
Happy birthday, Mr Prime Minister. A small event was organised to celebrate but he also reportedly attended a party for 30 people in the Cabinet room. Downing Street said he was there for less than 10 minutes.
October 31, 2020: restrictions tightened
All indoor socialising is banned between households and outside of support bubbles. The second lockdown will kick in on February 4.
November 13, 2020 party
Mr Johnson reportedly attends a gathering of staff and makes a leaving speech to the communications chief Lee Cain.
November 25, 2020 party
Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers the 2020 Spending Review to Parliament and Treasury staff have a get-together in their office.
November 27, 2020 party
Mr Johnson makes another speech at another leaving event, this time for aide Cleo Watson. Up to 50 people reportedly attended.
December 2, 2020: restrictions ease
The full lockdown ends but tiered location restrictions take its place. In London, there are no inside meetings allowed and up to six people can meet outside.
December 10, 2020 party
Former education secretary Gavin Williamson gives a speech at a party hosted in his department where canapés and drinks are served.
December 14, 2020 party
A Christmas party is held at Conservative Party headquarters, arranged by the campaign team of their London mayoral candidate.
December 15, 2020 party
The prime minister appeared virtually at a Christmas quiz event for staff from the Cabinet Office and from Number 10.
December 16, 2020: restrictions tighten
Nine days before Christmas, London tightens restrictions and outdoor gatherings are banned. Rule of six gatherings can still take in outside public space. Aides to Grant Shapps have a Christmas party in Whitehall.
December 17, 2020 party
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case holds a quiz event, with most taking part virtually, for his team, and a leaving party takes place for Kate Josephs, in charge of the unit responsible for enacting restrictions.
December 18, 2020 party
A reported Christmas party takes place in the Downing Street press office.
April 12, 2021: restrictions ease
A ban on different households meeting indoors remains in place and social contact rules continue.
April 16, 2021 party
On the evening before the Duke Of Edinburgh’s funeral, two leaving parties are held in Downing Street.
May 17, 2021: restrictions ease
Outdoor mixing is relaxed so that up to 30 people can meet. Indoor social events, including at restaurants, are now allowed for up to six people or two households.
May 26, 2021 party
A leaving party is held inside Number 10.