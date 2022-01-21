British Army’s new Apache attack helicopters undergo test flights

New Apache attack helicopters, which can detect 256 potential targets at once and prioritise threats in seconds, are currently undergoing test flights with the British Army.

Fourteen of the AH-64E Apache aircraft have been delivered to Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk in recent months, with 36 more due to arrive by summer 2024.

Prince Harry flew Apache helicopters on training missions from the base when he served with the army.

READ MORE Former UK army chief Sir Nick Carter says war against Iran would be failure of statecraft

The new helicopters, which have a top speed of 299 kilometres per hour and detect targets up to a range of 16km.

The fleet will replace the Apache AH Mark 1, which will go out of service in 2024.

“There can be no doubt these impressive Apache helicopters will help the army sustain its battle-winning capabilities in future operations,” said Jeremy Quin, defence procurement minister.

“In addition to its vital defence purpose, this cutting-edge technology will create and support hundreds of UK jobs.”

A 20-year agreement has been signed with Boeing Defence UK to maintain and support the new fleet.

The first period of the contract, to July 2025 with £287 million confirmed, is set to create more than 200 jobs in the UK, including 165 for the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop in Hampshire and 45 at Wattisham Flying Station.

The British Army has been using Apaches since 2005, with the attack helicopters used in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

“I am delighted at the introduction of the AH-64E into British Army service, signifying our commitment to investing in the right equipment for our people to compete and win against the threats facing the UK,” said Lt Gen Sir Chris Tickell KBE, deputy chief of the General Staff.