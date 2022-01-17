TV stars defend BBC after licence fee offered up in ‘Operation Red Meat’

BBC TV and radio stars have torn apart the UK government’s plans to scrap the licence fee as part of its ‘Operation Red Meat’ strategy aimed at saving the prime minister’s faltering premiership.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries outraged presenters when she declared that “state-run TV has had its day” and that ministers would explore alternative models to fund the corporation, such as subscription or mutual ownership.

Ms Dorries was hit by a backlash after announcing her intention to keep the £159 per year licence fee stagnated until April 2024, a real-term cut to the BBC’s funding.

She said she expected the rate to rise with inflation after that date until 2028 when she wants to scrap the fee altogether.

Roger Mosey, a former executive at the corporation, argued against a subscription model, tweeting: “I still haven’t heard a convincing argument about how that would work for network and local radio - or on Freeview television.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn through St James's Park in London on Monday morning. He is facing a tough week ahead as the inquiry into party allegations drags on. Photo: REUTERS / Hannah McKay

The proposal is part of Downing Street’s plot to win back public support for Boris Johnson as the ‘partygate’ scandal has caused backing to plummet.

Dubbed ‘Operation Red Meat’, the list of proposals is also being considered a distraction tactic from the crisis engulfing No 10.

The BBC believes that the funding settlement will have profound implications for the entire corporation.

There are also concerns that senior Conservative MPs appear to be linking the move to the BBC’s political coverage.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker also called the BBC to be protected, suggesting it was as a national asset.

“The BBC is revered, respected and envied around the world,” he said. “It should be the most treasured of national treasures. Something true patriots of our country should be proud of. It should never be a voice for those in government whoever is in power.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker also jumped to his employer’s defence, saying the world of media would be “much poorer without” the Beeb, as he opposed the changes.

“I am well aware that the BBC makes mistakes and needs to change but the media landscape would be much poorer without it,” Mr Walker wrote on Twitter. “Those 3 letters are trusted and respected around the world.”

But Baroness Hoey, a former Labour MP, hit back at Mr Walker’s comments, saying the BBC is “no longer” respected as a source of information.

She claimed presenters are “paid far too much” and said the corporation “hassles pensioners” who have not paid their licence fee.

“And that is apart from the bias it constantly shows to politicians who don’t fit the BBC’s cosy metropolitan liberal view of the world,” she added.

The prime minister – and the public – are eagerly awaiting the findings of civil servant Sue Gray’s report into party allegations in Downing Street during the pandemic.

After it was reported that he inquiry could be concluded as early as this week, other reports now suggest it is being pushed back to next week.

This will give the prime minister and his inner circle more time to announce policies aimed at winning back support from the British public.

Mr Johnson will first be able to read the report before it is published.

He has also pledged to make a statement in the House of Commons after the findings are released.