England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam steps down amid 'partygate'

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is standing down, the UK’s health secretary has confirmed.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for attending a party during lockdown.

Prof Van-Tam, who has advised the government on Covid rules throughout the pandemic, is leaving his secondment at the Department of Health in March and returning to his post at Nottingham University.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked Prof Van-Tam in a tweet, saying he is “hugely grateful for his advice and the vital role he has played in our vaccination programme."

In a statement, Prof Van-Tam said his role had been the most challenging position in his career but said it was the "greatest privilege" to serve the public in such a role.

"My time as DCMO [deputy chief medical officer] has been the most challenging of my professional career, especially the Covid response," he said.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, left, regularly fronted Downing Street Covid-19 briefings during the pandemic. He is pictured with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Simon Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Health Service. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

"We all wish Covid had never happened. Notwithstanding, it has been the greatest privilege of my professional career to have served the people of the UK during this time.

"I want to pay tribute to Professor Chris Whitty, the CMO [chief medical officer's] team, my fellow scientists, public health professionals and clinicians whose support, wisdom and energy has been inspiring.

"There are countless numbers who work behind the scenes - all of whom have an unrelenting commitment to help and support the British public. It has been an honour to work with them all."

University of Nottingham Vice-Chancellor Professor Shearer West said the university is "incredibly proud" of Prof Van-Tam’s work, and praised him for playing a “major role in steering the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic”.

"His academic and leadership expertise is second to none, and the integrity that he has demonstrated in his government role is fully aligned to our values. I know that he will take our university's reputation for excellence in medicine and health sciences to new heights," Prof West said.

Prof Van-Tam, affectionately nicknamed JVT by ministers, was a regular face at daily Downing Street Covid briefings where he used his appearances to urge people to follow the coronavirus rules.

He was seen as a popular figure and his efforts to explain the Covid crisis in understandable language won him an army of supporters. He often resorted to using footballing metaphors to break down the more complex details and relay them to the public in simple terms.

Since the vaccination programme was introduced in December 2020, Prof Van-Tam regularly worked in centres where doses are being administered, despite holding the high-profile role.

The timing of the announcement that he is stepping down was immediately linked to the ongoing “partygate” scandal engulfing Downing Street. The development came less than 24 hours after Mr Johnson admitted he had attended a garden party on May 20 2020.

At the time, the country was in full lockdown and people were banned from mixing with those from other households, even outdoors.

The gathering is one of several alleged parties said to have taken place in Downing Street during the lockdowns.

The allegations are subject to an ongoing inquiry being conducted by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Prof Van-Tam was recently knighted in the New Year’s Honours list, which is advised on by the prime minister’s office.

His departure is a blow to Mr Johnson as he is losing one of his most respected scientific advisers while he fights to keep his political career alive.