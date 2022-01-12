UK drivers stop to photograph eight-metre statue of nude man

The 8,000-kilogram artwork on the road between London to Lowestoft was unveiled in November

'The Yoxman' by artist Laurence Edwards beside the A12 road in Yoxford, Suffolk. PA
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jan 12, 2022

An eight metre-tall bronze sculpture of a naked man built near a busy road has attracted the attention of drivers.

The 8,000-kilogram artwork, called The Yoxman, was commissioned by a tourism company and installed in the grounds of the 16th century Cockfield Hall in Yoxford, Suffolk.

The statue, dubbed the Suffolk Colossus, is visible from the A12, which stretches from London to Lowestoft in Suffolk.

Read more
Italy returns marble artefact to Greece: is it time the UK did the same?

“I think it’s great," said Russell Pearce, chairman of Yoxford Parish Council. “There’s a lay-by beside it and people do stop and take photographs of it.

“They pull into the lay-by, stop, take photographs and drive on. You can see it as you drive past.

“I suppose if somebody had never seen it before perhaps it could be distracting, but I don’t see it as a problem, personally. I’ve not witnessed any issues.”

Mr Pearce said there had been “a lot of good feedback in the village”.

“A few people don’t like it, but then you’re not going to please everybody,” he said.

Image 1 of 5
Created by British artist Mat Collishaw and curated by cultural agency Futurecity, the animated sculpture 'Equinox' has been commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai specifically to be shown in Terra. Photo: Dany Eid / Expo 2020 Dubai

Created by British artist Mat Collishaw and curated by cultural agency Futurecity, the animated sculpture 'Equinox' has been commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai specifically to be shown in Terra. Photo: Dany Eid / Expo 2020 Dubai

When the statue was unveiled in November, sculptor Laurence Edwards, who lives in the village, said: “Yoxman is a beacon of local identity and a frame of reference for an evolving relationship with the landscape.

“He’s kind of like a revenant, a visitor from the past who's come back, musing on an unrecognisable environment and contemplating its future.

“The sculpture also marks a transforming moment on the River Yox’s journey through the lowlands of East Suffolk, before it flows – as the Minsmere – out into the North Sea.”

The Yoxman was created at Edwards’s nearby studio and foundry in Halesworth.

Updated: January 12th 2022, 1:54 AM
ArtUK
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UK drivers stop to photograph eight-metre statue of nude man
An image that illustrates this article Britain 'could be first country to emerge from pandemic', scientist says
An image that illustrates this article No-fly zone introduced above British Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle
An image that illustrates this article Royal Navy takes charge of Nato fast-reaction maritime task force