Memorial for victims of Manchester Arena attack opens to public

A memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack will officially open to the public from Wednesday.

The Glade of Light memorial is a white marble “halo” bearing the names of those killed in the bombing on May 22, 2017.

Families of those who lost loved ones have made personalised memory capsules, containing mementos and messages, which are embedded in the halo.

They were also given the opportunity to visit privately before the memorial opened.

The tribute is conceived as a living memorial — a peaceful garden space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside and which have been selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Around the anniversary every year, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at the memorial's centre will bloom.

“We will never forget those whose lives were lost on May 22, 2017,” said Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig.

“They already had a permanent place in the hearts of Manchester people. Now they have a lasting memorial in the heart of our city.

“The Glade of Light is a beautiful tribute to them and somewhere which will also have profound meaning for everyone affected by the attack.

“We hope the memorial site will be a place of peace and comfort, standing as a reminder that love is stronger than hate.”

Fences around the site, where work began in March last year, will be taken down so the public will be able to visit the memorial.

An official opening event is planned for spring 2022, before the fifth anniversary of the attack.

The memorial is located between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham’s School of Music, at the foot of Fennel Street where it meets Victoria Street.

The 22 people killed in the attack included six children — the youngest only 8 years old. Hundreds were also injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.