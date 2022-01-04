UK schools reopen amid fears of staff shortages

Schoolchildren across the UK are returning to classrooms today with fears of chaos because more than a million people are isolating in the UK because of Covid.

With projections of up to a quarter of staff members having to self-isolate at home, some schools could be forced to send children home if there are not enough teachers available.

New rules mean secondary school pupils will be required to wear masks while on school premises.

Teaching bosses fear up to a quarter of their workforce could be forced into isolation in January as the Omicron variant is expected to further drive up coronavirus case numbers.

Prof Neil Ferguson, a leading epidemiologist at Imperial College London whose modelling was instrumental in the government’s decision to impose the first lockdown, said the reopening of schools risked sparking a surge in infections.

He said the Omicron variant, which was first detected in the UK in November, did not have enough time to “get into schoolchildren before schools shut” for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“We expect to now see quite high infection levels of mild infection, I should emphasise, in school-age children,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He said he was “cautiously optimistic” that infection rates in London in the 18-50 age group may have plateaued.

But he said hospital admission numbers could be driven up in the coming weeks if Omicron makes its way into older members of the population.

A 15-year-old boy receiving a Covid vaccine in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. PA

He pointed to figures showing that Covid hospital admissions have doubled in the past two weeks, But acknowledged the numbers were still well below those seen during the height of the pandemic last winter.

“That is good news and it shows that vaccination is holding up in terms of protection against severe disease assisted by the fact that Omicron almost certainly is substantially less severe,” he said.

“But it still puts pressure on the health system.”

He said given the rapid spread of the Omicron epidemic across the UK and the huge numbers of infections it resulted in, case numbers should start to stabilise and come down over the next one to three weeks. He said data showed case numbers in London were already reducing.

“Whether they then drop precipitously or we see a pattern like we saw with Delta back in July of an initial drop and then quite a high plateau, remains to be seen,” he said.

“It’s just too difficult to interpret current mixing trends and what the effect of opening schools again will be.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the path forward in the fight against the virus.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup declined to say how many people were isolating but reports suggest the number is about a million.

“I’m not sure of that [actual] figure, but I think what’s shown over Christmas is that a lot of people have caught the disease, the Omicron variant is very transmissible, but what is good news, it doesn’t seem to be resulting in severe diseases as some of the other variants did,” she told Sky News.

“Well, not everybody declares that they’re self-isolating, I think that’s one important thing, that it’s something that they do because they’ve tested positive or they’ve been in contact with somebody who's tested positive, they don’t have to report that in.

“The vaccine is working and that’s the best way to stop the transmission, and to stop hospitalisations and for our life to get back to normal.”

She insisted the Plan B restrictions in place to restrict the virus would suffice in the current battle against Covid, saying, “I don’t see the reason why we need to change”.

“It’s important that we do follow the data, we’ve done that all along and will continue to do that, and people are playing their part and I want to thank them for that,” she said.

Six NHS trusts have declared critical incidents, according to reports, as the National Health Service threatens to buckle under the strain of the latest variant. Staff and bed shortages are contributing to the crisis in hospitals.

Ms Throup declined to say exactly how many trusts had brought in additional measures because of added pressures.

The latest data showed fewer Covid patients require ventilators compared with previous waves of the virus.

Tuesday marked a year since the first AstraZeneca vaccine was administered in the UK.

Since then more than 50 million doses have been given to people across the country and 2.5 billion shots around the world.