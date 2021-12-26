Windsor Castle trespasser detained under Mental Health Act

A man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated Christmas has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 19-year-old man, from Southampton, southern England, will undergo psychiatric assessment after he was found on the grounds of the royal residence on Saturday.

Officers from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire.

“Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any building,” a Metropolitan police spokesman said.

“Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered. Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.”

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody, where he had a psychiatric assessment.

He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals, police said.

The Queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle and was expected to have lunch with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie, along with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, attended a church service in St George’s Chapel, in the castle grounds, at 10.45am on Christmas morning.

In May, Thames Valley Police arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, after a report that two trespassers had been in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on the afternoon of April 25.

In that case, police said there was no risk to any individual on the site.