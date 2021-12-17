Girl clutching teddy bear among migrants rescued crossing English Channel

A young girl clutching a teddy bear was among more than 100 people who made the dangerous journey across the English Channel on Thursday and Friday.

Despite it being the middle of winter in western Europe, migrant crossings resumed this week after a period of bad weather led to a pause.

More than 26,000 people have made the perilous journey from France to England in 2021, three times more than in 2020.

Read more Twenty-six victims identified after fatal capsizing of boat in English Channel

It came as French authorities said they had identified all 27 people who died when their boat sank in the Channel last month.

The final identification made was of a 29-year-old Vietnamese man. Most of the victims of the boat accident were Iraqi Kurds, but four Afghan men, three Ethiopians, a Somalian, an Egyptian and an Iranian Kurd also died.

While the majority were men, seven women, including a 16-year-old and a seven-year-old, were among those on-board.

The most deadly incident involving a migrant boat in the Channel led to diplomatic tensions between the UK and France.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being “not serious” in his approach to stopping the crossings.

Inspectors say migrants are still being held in “very poor” conditions after coming ashore despite assurances by the UK Home Office of “significant improvements”.