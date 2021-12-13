Anne Sacoolas to face UK criminal proceedings over death of Harry Dunn

Dunn's mother says development is 'all we asked for following Harry’s death'

Soraya Ebrahimi
Dec 13, 2021

US citizen Anne Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

Ms Sacoolas, 44, is accused of killing the teenager in a road accident outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.

She had diplomatic immunity claimed on her behalf by the US government after the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

The Sacoolas case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

It was understood she would appear by video-link from the US, but a representative of her lawyers said: “While we have always been willing to discuss a virtual hearing, there is no agreement at this time.”

The CPS reached the decision to charge Ms Sacoolas with causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said her family were feeling “very emotional” after hearing the news.

“My family and I are feeling very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs Sacoolas is now to face our justice system," she said.

“It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death.”

A CPS spokesman said: “While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.

“The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18. Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

Updated: December 13th 2021, 10:50 PM
