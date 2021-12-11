UK treasury staff held lockdown gathering in latest Christmas party scandal

Staff from the UK government's treasury office had office drinks in breach of the nation's lockdown rules last year.

It is the latest Christmas party scandal to hit Boris Johnson's government.

It is understood more than two dozen civil servants were present for the drinks on November 25 last year, following their work on the Autumn Spending Review.

At the time, non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues were closed, as well as pubs, bars and restaurants. People were urged to stay at home, except for limited reasons, including work if it could not be done from home.

"A number of HMT staff came into the office to work on the Spending Review 2020," a spokesperson for the Treasury said.

"We have been made aware that a small number of staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.

“The Treasury did not organise an in-person departmental party last Christmas.”

The Times newspaper said Chancellor Rishi Sunak was not at the event and it is understood he was not aware of it at the time.

Downing Street said it has cancelled plans to hold a Christmas party this year.

It came as Boris Johnson’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, said there are “lots” of photos of parties in No 10 that will “inevitably get out”.

Boris Johnson is said to have full confidence in Jack Doyle to continue his role as communications director after it emerged he handed out awards at an alleged rule-breaking Christmas party.

Mr Cummings dismissed defences from the prime minister’s allies that he would not have known about celebrations going on under his roof amid signs Mr Johnson’s popularity is slumping.

Government chief whip Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid-19 restrictions after it emerged the prime minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.

No 10 said Mr Johnson retained full confidence in Jack Doyle to serve as communications director, despite ITV reporting he addressed up to 50 people and made a speech at one party on December 18.

Allegra Stratton has resigned after a video showed her appearing to joke about an illicit party at the prime minister's Downing Street office. Jonathan Brady / PA via AP

Earlier this week, Allegra Stratton became the first casualty of the Christmas party scandal engulfing the government when she stepped down from her top post and tearfully apologised for her actions.

Her resignation came less than 24 hours after a leaked video recorded in Downing Street showed her laughing and joking about an alleged lockdown-breaking festive gathering.

Mr Johnson said he is “furious” after seeing the clip and has ordered an internal investigation to find out if the party took place last December while Tier 3 restrictions were in place, prohibiting social gatherings.