Afghan boy, 11, who went missing from London is found in Bristol

A young boy from Afghanistan who went missing less than a month after arriving in the UK has been found about 120 miles from where he was last seen.

Mohammed Khan was located “safe and well in the Bristol area” on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 11-year-old had been reported missing from Deptford, south London, two days earlier.

READ MORE UK's Afghan ambassador says Taliban supporting evacuation plans

His first language is Pashto and he speaks very little English.

He had last been seen at about 4pm on Tuesday, after he left the address where he had been staying to play football in a nearby park.

Detectives launched a high-risk missing persons investigation and appealed to the public to help find him following his disappearance.

After finding him on Thursday, the force thanked the media and the public for sharing the appeal.