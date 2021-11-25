UK sees 88% slump in net migration for 2020

Britain has seen a major slump in the growth of its population from net migration, as new figures show that dramatically fewer people arrived in the UK due to the pandemic and Brexit.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for 2020 has laid bare shifting migration patterns to and from the country.

The study found that net migration - the difference between immigration and emigration - had fallen by 88 per cent compared with 2019, the lowest level seen since 1993.

Net migration reached 34,000 in 2020, compared with 217,000 the year before, analysis showed.

This was mainly fuelled by a significant drop in people coming to the country as an estimated 268,000 people immigrated to the UK during 2020, compared with 592,000 people in 2019.

Emigration also fell in 2020, with an estimated 234,000 people leaving the the UK to live abroad in 2020, compared with 300,000 people in 2019.

A fall in immigration was noted in all three main groups, including EU nationals, non-EU nationals, and British expat returnees.

More than 94,000 EU nationals left the country than arrived. This was due to far fewer Europeans entering Britain while emigration levels stayed steady.

The authors of the study noted that Brexit as well as the pandemic were significant factors. Britain left the European Union at the end of January 2020 - although EU citizens kept the right to move to Britain until the end of the year.

Nearly 100,000 more EU nationals left Britain than entered in 2021, the ONS study revealed.

The pandemic also severely hampered the ONS's ability to collect migration data as it stopped its traditional practice of surveying passengers at airports and ports.

The provisional data is based on experimental statistical modelling and is likely to be revised, with plausible estimates for 2020 ranging from net immigration of 125,000 to net emigration of 58,000, the ONS said.

The census, which will be released next year, will give a clearer picture of emerging migrations patterns, it added.

Jay Lindop, who is the Director of the Centre for International Migration, said: "Although there is no evidence of an exodus from the UK in 2020, global travel restrictions meant the movement of people was limited, with all data sources suggesting migration fell to the lowest level seen for many years.

"These are our best current estimates for international migration over this period, however they are modelled figures based on experimental research and subject to a high level of uncertainty.

"These figures will be updated further early next year as we bring together new sources of data to give the best picture of international migration.”