Fire destroys Michelin starred restaurant in 14th-century thatched inn

A Michelin-starred restaurant in a 700-year-old building has been destroyed by a fire that ripped through the historic structure and its thatched roof.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the 14th century Star Inn at Harome in North Yorkshire.

Chef Andrew Pern’s restaurant is one of the most celebrated in northern England and has won international fans.

He said its straw roof was “perfect” to fuel the fire and that the building “didn't stand a chance".

“It was smouldering at first and the staff did a brilliant job, they grabbed all the fire extinguishers, got a hosepipe from the cellar. They did an amazing job themselves.

“There was nobody in the property, nobody hurt at all."

The inn posted on its Facebook page: “We are devastated to let everyone know that there has been a fire in our restaurant and pub that has been burning throughout the night.

It’s been a long night so far…..I’m afraid we won’t be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning, residents please call after 9 am . Thanks ⁦@chefandrewpern⁩ 🥲 pic.twitter.com/gULMzVTPQd — The Star at Harome (@TheStaratHarome) November 25, 2021

“Thankfully no one was hurt and our hotel Cross House Lodge is still fully operational, with food and accommodation for hotel guests.

“Please do bear with us as we try to navigate a way forward. Unfortunately our internet and phone lines are all currently down, so we are unable to answer phone and email messages at this time.

“Thank you for all of your messages of support, we are very grateful.”

The Star at Harome has regularly featured in best restaurant lists since Mr Pern took charge 25 years ago.

The Michelin Guide describes it as “oozing character with its low beamed ceilings".

“While the restaurant side has a plush, luxurious feel, it's still very much the village local and you'll find the regulars supping on a pint of bespoke Two Chefs beer in the characterful bar,” it reads.

Mr Pern believes it will take about a year to be fully up and running but that the business will be able to continue from a newer part of the restaurant that was not destroyed.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said nine appliances were called to tackle the burning thatched roof.

“All the occupants of the property were out on the arrival of crews,” a spokesman said.

“Crews worked with main jets and hose reel jets to contain the fire and the aerial ladder platform was deployed to remove thatch from the roof.”