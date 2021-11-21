Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends rare royal double christening at Windsor

Monarch was forced to pull out of Remembrance Sunday event this month

Nov 21, 2021

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II has attended a rare royal double christening in Windsor, England.

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall hosted the joint baptism of their sons at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, on Sunday evening.

The private service was attended by immediate members of the family and close friends, with the Queen’s attendance coming days after she returned to public duties after a short break on the advice of a doctor.

The monarch had been resting for nearly a month after preliminary tests in hospital, and was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph after straining her back.

Eugenie, daughter of the Duke of York, was pictured arriving at the royal residence in Windsor just before 4pm on Sunday with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie’s son August was christened alongside Mike and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Philip.

Other royals who were reportedly attending were the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On Wednesday, the Queen held a face-to-face audience with the departing head of the armed forces, Gen Sir Nick Carter, marking her return to official engagements.

Updated: November 21st 2021, 7:24 PM
