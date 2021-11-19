UK to declare Hamas a banned terrorist group

The UK is to announce a full-scale ban on Hamas, ending a distinction between its political and military wings.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is poised to add the Palestinian group to a list of banned terrorist organisations.

It makes it a criminal offence to belong to the group, express support for it, help arrange its meetings or display its banners in public, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison for convicted supporters.

Read more European 'concern' as Israel lists Palestinian groups as terrorists

Hamas’s military wing was banned in 2001. But in a speech in the US, Ms Patel is expected to say that Britain can no longer treat its political arm differently, according to details briefed to UK media.

She was expected to describe Hamas as having “significant terrorist capability” and making Jewish people feel unsafe in the UK because of its attacks on Israel.

“Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly anti-Semitic,” Ms Patel is expected to say. “This step will strengthen the case against anyone who waves a Hamas flag in the United Kingdom, an act that is bound to make Jewish people feel unsafe.”

Liz Truss, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, said Ms Patel’s announcement would “help tackle the scourge of anti-Semitism”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the decision, while Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said it resulted from diplomatic efforts by the Israeli government.

Mr Lapid thanked Ms Patel for what he said was an “important and significant decision” that enabled UK security services to clamp down on Hamas.

“There is no legitimate part to a terrorist organisation and any attempt to separate parts of a terrorist organisation is artificial,” he said.

Hamas is a radical Islamic group that targets innocent Israelis & seeks Israel's destruction.



I welcome the UK’s intention to declare Hamas a terrorist organization in its entirety — because that’s exactly what it is.



Thank you to my friend @BorisJohnson for your leadership. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) November 19, 2021

It follows a similar move against Hezbollah, the militant group based in Lebanon, which was banned in its entirety in 2019.

Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. It was condemned by the UK for aiming rocket fire at Israel during an outbreak of violence in May.

The ban on Hamas was cheered by Jewish groups in Britain, who said Hamas’s ideology had been linked to anti-Semitism in the UK.

Concern over anti-Jewish sentiment reached a peak during pro-Palestinian protests in May.

“Today is a good day in the fight against antisemitism,” said Gideon Falter, the head of the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

“Proscription of Hamas in full shows British Jews that the government stands firm against those who seek to harm us, and it also brings the UK into line with our allies.”

Marie van der Zyl, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said the move ended a “dangerous loophole” that allowed Hamas to gather support in the UK.

“Hamas regularly espouses violent ideology and grotesque anti-Semitism,” she said. “We are immensely grateful that it will no longer have any safe harbour or support in the UK.”