Heathrow cut off from rail and Tube network during Christmas

Heathrow Airport passengers face transport disruption over the festive period as rail and tube links are shut down due to engineering works.

Network Rail, the UK's national rail operator, said it is conducting signalling, track and HS2 work between Paddington and Slough on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, which means no trains will be able to serve Heathrow.

Meanwhile, Transport for London (TfL) is suspending the Piccadilly line between Heathrow and Acton Town for seven days from Christmas Eve.

The combination of the work being carried out by Network Rai and TfL means no rail or Tube services will operate to or from the UK’s busiest airport on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Public transport across the UK traditionally shuts down on Christmas Day, but services normally operate to and from Heathrow on Boxing Day, which is one of the airport’s busiest days of the year.

The airport has also been hit by lengthy queues in recent months due to its malfunctioning e-gates system. The issues have been blamed on surging passenger numbers as lockdowns are lifted and international travel beginning to make a recovery.

Due to engineering works there will be no London Underground service between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport on the 30 & 31 October.



Passengers looking to travel to and from central London are advised there will be a replacement bus service available.



ℹ️https://t.co/f826J2TTqI pic.twitter.com/wUG72KApNA — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) October 29, 2021

Heathrow introduced a £5 ($7) fee for cars dropping off passengers at terminal forecourts on November 1.

Other routes affected by Network Rail’s engineering work over the festive period include:

– Southern’s Gatwick Airport trains will operate to and from London Bridge instead of London Victoria between Christmas Day and January 3.

– No services between London King’s Cross and Finsbury Park on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Passengers can find out whether their journeys are affected through their train operator or National Rail Enquiries.

Network Rail said the 370 engineering projects it is carrying out over Christmas have been planned “months, and in some cases years, in advance”.

It added that more than 95 per cent of Britain’s rail network will remain open.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “While some essential work is taking place to upgrade our railway over the festive period, we’ve worked hard with train operators to reduce the impact on passengers as far as possible so that they can spend time with their families and friends this Christmas.

“I’d like to thank the thousands of rail workers who will be working to keep services running, and those delivering upgrades to improve our railway and bring more reliable journeys to passengers in future.”