Cop26 draft calls for acceleration of net-zero carbon promises as time running out

Talks at the Glasgow climate summit have little time left to deliver progress that would accelerate carbon emission reductions, as the Cop26 president asked countries overnight to revisit their bottom line promises.

With fears negotiations are stalled on the issue of how quickly countries can deliver promises to reduce green house gases and meet a mid-century net zero goal, Alok Sharma, Cop president, sent a stark warning in a draft political decision.

Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, is travelling to Glasgow on Wednesday, hours after the release of the draft political decision to be negotiated over the next few days.

The first draft of the "COP cover decision" asks countries to "revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022."

The draft also reminds countries that under the Paris Agreement they can submit new, more ambitious climate pledges at any time and for the first time calls for countries to phase out coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

It is being closely watched for what it might commit countries to do to bridge the gap between their current climate targets and the more ambitious action scientists say is needed to avert disastrous levels of warming.

Diplomats from the nearly 200 countries represented at Cop26 will hunker down on Wednesday to negotiate a final text they are all willing to sign when the summit ends this weekend.

Poorer, climate-vulnerable countries have called for countries to cap warming at 1.5C - a temperature increase scientists say is just short of calamitous.

The push for more regular reviews of climate plans is seen as necessary because countries' current 2030 pledges would lead to 2.4C of warming. "We still have a mountain to climb over the next few days, and what has been collectively committed to goes some way, but certainly not all the way, to keeping 1.5 within reach," Mr Sharma said.

The draft, which the UN released just before 06.00 GMT about six hours later than expected, also calls on countries to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels," a demand of climate change campaigners and "urges" developed countries to "urgently scale-up" financial support for developing countries to respond to their needs to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Mr Johnson is travelling to Glasgow by train and will meet with Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary general, at the summit venue. The British leader sent a plea for countries to "pull out all the stops" for a deal.

"There’s still much to do," he said. "Today I’ll be meeting with ministers and negotiators to hear about where progress has been made and where the gaps must be bridged.

"This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people.

"We need to pull out all the stops if we’re going to keep 1.5C within our grasp."