British MP Geoffrey Cox accused of doing second job from parliamentary office

Former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox is facing an investigation by the Commons standards tsar over claims he broke the rules by using his parliamentary office for his second job offering legal advice.

The ex-attorney general was already at the centre of the Westminster sleaze storm started by the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal after it emerged he voted on UK legislation from the British Virgin Islands where he was earning hundreds of thousands of pounds in a lucrative second job.

Footage released by The Times on Wednesday suggested Mr Cox's work for the Caribbean territory extended to his Westminster office, where he allegedly offered its government remote advice to combat a corruption probe launched by the UK Foreign Office.

UK MPs on Monday called for an inquiry into government "corruption" and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner was swift to condemn the latest development.

She called the alleged use of the office "an egregious, brazen breach of the rules" and said she has written to standards commissioner Kathryn Stone asking her for "guidance on beginning a formal investigation on this matter".

Ms Rayner said in her letter the MP's code of conduct was "very clear" that elected representatives ensure that "any facilities and services provided from the public purse is... always in support of their parliamentary duties" and "should not confer any... financial benefit on themselves".

"The member has clearly broken this rule based on the media reports we have seen," she said.

"Members must be clear that they cannot use the estate for private financial gain and where there is such a stark conflict with public interest, they must face substantial consequences."

The most recent register of financial interests showed that Torridge and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey will earn more than £800,000 from Withers, an international law firm appointed by the British Virgin Islands government in January.

Sir Geoffrey also disclosed in the register that from September 28 until further notice he will be paid £400,000 a year by Withers for up to 41 hours of work per month.

In the British Virgin Islands commission of inquiry hearing on September 14, Sir Geoffrey can be heard in the online recording telling the commissioner: "Forgive my absence during some of the morning - I'm afraid the bell went off."

The bell referred to could be the division bell that sounds across the parliament estate to alert MPs to a vote taking place.

Earlier in the proceedings, Sir Geoffrey appears to vacate his seat for about 20 minutes at around the two-hour mark in the video footage.

His Commons voting record shows he voted in person on six occasions on September 14 to push through the government's health and social care levy.

"A Conservative MP using a taxpayer funded office in Parliament to work for a tax haven facing allegations of corruption is a slap in the face and an insult to British taxpayers," said Ms Rayner.

The Liberal Democrats also waded in, with the party's chief whip Wendy Chamberlain urging the QC to "save everyone the time and trouble of an investigation" and "come clean now".

"The real slap in the face is that this took place on the very same day he voted through a tax hike on millions of hardworking British people," she said.

The row over second jobs comes in the wake of a recommendation that former environment secretary Owen Paterson should be suspended for six weeks after the Commons Standards Committee found he had broken the centuries-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs.

In the bitter aftermath of the row, Mr Paterson announced he was quitting as MP for North Shropshire after 24 years, as an attempt by the government to delay his punishment by ripping up the current standards system failed when opposition parties refused to offer their support.

Boris Johnson, who was previously well paid as a backbencher, including for his regular Daily Telegraph column, signalled on Tuesday those in the Commons should focus on their electorates.

A spokesman for the prime minister said Mr Johnson thought an "MP's primary job is and must be to serve their constituents and to represent their interests in Parliament".

"They should be visible in their constituencies and available to help constituents with their constituency matters.

"If they're not doing that, they're not doing their job and will rightly be judged on that by their constituents."

