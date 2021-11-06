Welsh paddleboarding incident claims fourth victim as arrest made

A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a deadly paddleboarding incident on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Wales.

Police confirmed the women was from South Wales and had been subsequently released under investigation. They also confirmed a fourth fatality, 41-year-old Andrea Powell from Bridgend who was taken to hospital after the incident.

Morgan Rogers, 24, from Cefin Coed, Merthyr Tydfil; Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontardulais, Swansea; and Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Port Talbot had died earlier in the day.

A further five people were pulled out of the river by emergency services but had no injuries.

The group were from the Port Talbot-based South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, and had been on a weekend trip exploring the River Cleddau.

One of those on the trip, Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven, said Mr O'Dwyer, a former soldier and father-of-three, died attempting to rescue two fellow paddleboarders who had got into difficulty near the weir.

Hundreds of people gathered in Port Talbot on Saturday morning in memory of Mr O'Dwyer.

During the event, surfers from Aberavon surf club, many of whom were close friends of Mr O'Dwyer, took to the water despite the choppy sea.

Business partner and best friend of 22 years Lee West paid tribute to his late friend, who was a former director of COPR Bar in Swansea and the founder of veterans' charity Sa1ute.

"He was great fun. He'd be like your corny uncle in the corner with his corny jokes," he told Wales Online:

"He was just a genuine lovely, lovely man".

The family of deputy store manage Ms Rogers paid tribute to their lost loved one, calling her "a beautiful, kind and loving soul".

Ms Wheatley, who worked as a specialist in poisons information with the National Poisons Information Service (NPIS), was described by her family as "loving mother, daughter, daughter-in-law and wife."