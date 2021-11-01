'Major' train collision in UK leaves several injured

Two trains have collided outside a small city in the UK, injuring a number of people in a crash police called a major incident.

The trains collided at Fisherton Tunnel in the southwestern English city of Salisbury on Sunday. Some of the injured, including the driver, have been taken to the hospital, police said.

"A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," British transport police said.

Fire engines and ambulances were at the scene near Salisbury station. The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has helped transfer about 100 people.

A spokesman for Network Rail, a track operator, told the BBC that the rear carriage of one train derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station and the incident disabled all signalling in the area. The second train then collided with the first one.

The collision involved a South Western Railway and a Great Western service, according to the BBC report.

Great Western Railway said the crash involved a train travelling between Portsmouth and Bristol and another travelling from London's Waterloo Station to Honiton. The operator said it would co-operate with the police in their investigation.

South Western Railway said in a post on Twitter that train service disruptions were expected to last until November 2.

"Officers are continuing to respond to the incident alongside our emergency service colleagues and the line is expected to be shut for some time," police said.