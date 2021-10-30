Young activists disrupt Cop26 President's speech to criticise UK government 'hypocrites'

Young environmental activists disrupted a speech by Cop26 president Alok Sharma branding the UK government “hypocrites” for signing off on new fossil fuel projects while demanding the world cuts its carbon emissions.

Mr Sharma was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Coy16, the youth equivalent of Cop26, on Saturday when delegates stood up and chanted.

They branded him a “hypocrite” for the UK Government's support of the Cambo oilfield, off Scotland

“Alok Sharma and the UK Government are hypocrites,” said one, reading from a statement.

“They are opening the new Cambo oilfield, they subsidise billions into fossil fuels yet won't look after the workers who need a just transition.

“Where is the support for countries in crisis as a result of our colonial history?”

The young delegates led chants from the crowd before walking out of the auditorium at Strathclyde University.

They held up a green “Fridays for Future” flag, while one read out a statement.

Coy16 is the official youth event for Cop26, bringing together young climate delegates from around the world.

During his speech, Mr Sharma said presented himself as an ally.

“I do see myself as part of this collective movement with you,” he said.

“What we are trying to achieve is to get world leaders to commit to limiting global warming. In simple terms, that's what we're trying to do.”

Environmental campaigners have called for plans to begin extraction at the Cambo oilfield, to the west of the Shetland Islands, to be scrapped.

Cop26 is due to begin formally on Sunday.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson was in Rome for a weekend G20 summit at which he urged world leaders to come together to tackle climate change.

“Humanity, civilisation and society can go backwards as well as forwards, and when they start to go wrong, they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” Mr Johnson said in Rome.

“Unless we get this right in tackling climate change, we could see our civilisation, our world, also go backwards.

“You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”

Mr Johnson has not struck an optimistic tone in the lead-up to the conference, saying in Rome that he still rated the chances of success in Glasgow as no more than six out of 10.

G20 countries account for around 80 per cent of global emissions and the world's gross domestic product.