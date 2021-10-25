Kuwaiti model Rawan Bin Hussain fined after cutting up ex-husband's £200 polo shirt

A Kuwaiti model has been fined £6,500 ($8,934) by a British court after she admitted harassing her former husband and criminal damage of his property.

Rawan Bin Hussain, 24, cut up Mohammed Youssef Migariaf’s £200 polo shirt during an argument on June 24 last year.

Mr Migariaf called police to their flat in Hyde Park Gate, central London, and arrested Bin Hussain after finding him bleeding from scratches on his face, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Upon her release, she sent him a text message on July 13 which said: "You are disgusting and pathetic, and a pathological liar."

The former Cosmopolitan Middle East star – referred to in court as Rawan Abdullah and who has been described as the "Brooke Shields of Kuwait" – later approached the Libyan businessman while he was having dinner with a family member, and asked him: "How can you do that to the mother of your child?

"We could start all over again and travel, restart our relationship."

She posted pictures of Mr Migariaf’s family on her Instagram profile and accused him of having sex with other women.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Migariaf said: "My life has completely gone upside down."

Kuwaiti social media sensation Rawan Bin Hussain was fined at a court in London. Photo: Fendi / David Abdulla

Bin Hussain, of Dubai, admitted harassment and criminal damage.

The mother-of-one, who has a law degree from King's College London, was ordered not to contact Mr Migariaf or his family directly or indirectly for five years.

She showed no emotion as she sat in the dock wearing a black suit and white open-collar shirt. She was ordered to pay a £6,500 fine, £500 in prosecution costs and a £65 victim surcharge.

Bin Hussain had initially faced a further count of assault by beating but that charge was dropped by the prosecution.

In January Bin Hussain, who privately funded her defence, was excused from attending court after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Justin Rouse QC, for Bin Hussain, told the court that the couple had married after Bin Hussain became pregnant and that Mr Migariaf "was compelled by his family to do the honourable thing".

"Since then, she has been pestering him to take his [parental] responsibility seriously," he said.

Mr Migariaf, who is 14 years older than Bin Hussain, was convicted of assaulting the fashion star in Dubai in 2019, the court heard.